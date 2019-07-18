FDNY loses 199th and 200th members to 9/11-related illnesses

The FDNY is mourning the loss this week of two retired members who suffered from 9/11-related illnesses.

Kevin Nolan and Richard Driscoll are the 199th and 200th members of the FDNY to die of illnesses related to breathing in the toxic dust at Ground Zero following the terror attack that leveled the World Trade Center in 2001.

"It is almost incomprehensible that after losing 343 members on Sept. 11, we have now had 200 more FDNY members die due to World Trade Center illness. These heroes gave their lives bravely fighting to rescue and recover others. We will never forget them," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said in a statement Thursday.

Driscoll, a 32-year veteran of the department, passed away on Wednesday, according to an FDNY spokesman, the same day the Senate was blocked from voting on a bill that would permanently authorize and fund the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. The government program provides financial support to first responders, Ground Zero workers and others stricken with 9/11-related illnesses.

Nolan, who retired in 2007 after serving the FDNY for 18 years, died on Tuesday, the spokesman said. He began his career with Engine 39 on the Upper East Side, then transferred to Engine Company 79 in the Bronx before retiring.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday urged the Senate to pass the bill that would ensure the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund does not run out of money.

"Two-hundred members of the FDNY have now succumbed to WTC-related illness. They didn’t hesitate to run into danger. They stayed until the work was done," the mayor added.

Driscoll, a Vietnam War veteran who worked at Engine Company 91 in East Harlem until he retired in 2002, was cited for bravery five times over his career.