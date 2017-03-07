FDNY deploys drone to help fight Bronx fire

The $85,000 drone is loaded with HD and infrared cameras.

Call it Air Bravest.

The FDNY deployed its drone for the first time while battling a four-alarm fire in the Claremont Village section of the Bronx Monday night.

The $85,000 drone, loaded with HD and infrared cameras, surveyed the roof of the burning building, which was unstable, according to FDNY Deputy Chief Dan Donohue.

“With the drone we actually had good visual pictures so it helped us make decisions to put the fire out and keep our guys safe,” he told reporters after firefighters put out the blaze.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries during the incident, which is still under investigation, according to the FDNY. About 120 members responded to the scene.

Donohue said the department has been training with the 8-lb. drone for the past seven months. “There a lot of situations where a drone can definitely help,” he said.