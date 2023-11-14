Quantcast
Brooklyn

FDNY rescues six from fire at Brooklyn apartment building

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
A firefighter works in a fourth floor NYCHA apartment during a two alarm fire in Brooklyn where six civilians and a firefighter were hurt on Monday evening.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Firefighters rescued six people from a two-alarm fire that broke out in a Brooklyn home.

Arriving members from Engine Company 290 and Ladder Company 103 were met by heavy fire venting from the fourth-floor apartment at 390 Georgia Ave. in East New York, a New York City Housing Authority building just after 7:43 p.m. on Nov. 13. Fire Department members were met with fire blowing out into the hallway, according to witnesses.

Paramedics transported six civilians and a firefighter to Kings County Hospital, Brookdale Hospital and Nassau County Medical Center after an apartment fire in a NYCHA complex at 390 Georgia Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Over a hundred firefighters responded to a two alarm fire at 380 Georgia Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn on Monday night.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A second alarm was transmitted as panicked residents in the six-story building were trapped at 7:58 p.m. Firefighters quickly deployed three hose lines and began searching the apartment, where they found a woman and a young man in his teens suffering from severe smoke inhalation. Four more people were rescued from the fire as well.

The fire victims were removed by EMS Paramedics to Kings County Hospital, Brookdale Hospital and Nassau County Medical Center. A firefighter suffered minor injuries as a result as well.

The FDNY’s Fire Marshals Office will determine the cause of origin and cause of the fire.

Paramedics transported six civilans and a firefighter to Kings County Hospital, Brookdale Hospital and Nassau County Medical Center after an apartment fire in a NYCHA complex at 390 Georgia Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A FDNY Paramedic carries a child away from the scene of a two alarm fire at 390 Georgia Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
