Man bit off part of Queens bouncer's finger when denied entry, NYPD says

Police are searching for the suspect who they say fled the California Sports Bar.

By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox
Police were looking for a man they say bit off part of a bouncer's finger after he was told he couldn't come into a Queens bar. 

The suspect tried to enter California Sports Bar in Jackson Heights at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 16, but was told it was closing, police said.

The man then started arguing with a 37-year-old security guard before biting off a piece of his left pinkie finger, police said. The suspect, described as having a medium build with dark close-cut hair and a goatee, then fled east on Roosevelt Avenue. 

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where his left pinkie ws reattached and he was released, police said. 

