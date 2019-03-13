Police were looking for a man they say bit off part of a bouncer's finger after he was told he couldn't come into a Queens bar.

The suspect tried to enter California Sports Bar in Jackson Heights at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 16, but was told it was closing, police said.

The man then started arguing with a 37-year-old security guard before biting off a piece of his left pinkie finger, police said. The suspect, described as having a medium build with dark close-cut hair and a goatee, then fled east on Roosevelt Avenue.

The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where his left pinkie ws reattached and he was released, police said.