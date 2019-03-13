News Man bit off part of Queens bouncer's finger when denied entry, NYPD says Police are searching for the suspect who they say fled the California Sports Bar. Police say this man bit off part of a security guard's finger when he was denied entry to a Queens bar. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated March 13, 2019 10:31 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Police were looking for a man they say bit off part of a bouncer's finger after he was told he couldn't come into a Queens bar. The suspect tried to enter California Sports Bar in Jackson Heights at about 4 a.m. on Feb. 16, but was told it was closing, police said. The man then started arguing with a 37-year-old security guard before biting off a piece of his left pinkie finger, police said. The suspect, described as having a medium build with dark close-cut hair and a goatee, then fled east on Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where his left pinkie ws reattached and he was released, police said. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.