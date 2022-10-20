Fire in basement of Brooklyn home leaves one critically injured

Two people were rescued from a fire that tore through a Brooklyn home on Wednesday evening.

At just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 19, firefighters from Tower Ladder 170 were called to a fire at 10215 Avenue M. Upon their arrival, firemen found that two people were trapped in the basement of the home.

Units crawled past heavy fire conditions to reach one of the victims, a woman who had been seriously burned and suffered from smoke inhalation. Captain Chris Barry from Engine Company 290, with help from firefighter Ken Ternlund of Ladder Company 174, rescued the woman, who was brought to the front yard and was rendered aid by paramedics. Ternlund reportedly grabbed the victim’s arms and helped get her to the front door.

Firefighters used three hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire, which was placed under control at 7:05 p.m. The severely burned victim was rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

Another victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. It was noted by authorities that a dog died as a result as well.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal’s Office.