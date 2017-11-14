A fire burned through the roof of a Brooklyn synagogue for more than two hours Tuesday morning, the FDNY said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the B’nai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael synagogue on Patchen and Greene avenues in Bed-Stuy at about 9:10 a.m., a spokesman said.

The fire was placed under control at 11:45 a.m., the FDNY said.

The synagogue has been home to the B’nai Adath Kol Beth Yisrael congregation since 1967, according to the congregation’s website.

Three firefighters were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, a spokesman said.

PHOTOS: FDNY battling a 2 alarm fire in an old synagogue at 45 Patchen Ave. pic.twitter.com/5OIlbmqaBQ — New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) November 14, 2017 U/D Brooklyn *2 Alarm Fire* Box 0791 at 45 Patchen Ave heavy fire in a old synagogue. pic.twitter.com/YDCYSFZMBg — NYC Scanner (@NYScanner) November 14, 2017

The cause of the fire is under investigation. A preliminary investigation indicates it was accidental, the NYPD said in a tweet.