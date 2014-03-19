Fire burns Greenpoint recycling plant

The FDNY is still working to determine a cause of the fire.

It took firefighters more than 14 hours — from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning — to get a blaze at a Brooklyn recycling plant under control, the FDNY said.

The Rapid Processing recycling plant, at 860 Humboldt St. in Greenpoint, was left with extensive damage after the four-alarm fie tore through it.

The fire was first reported at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday night, after which the building partially collapsed, the FDNY said.

It took 168 firefighters to get the fire under control by 9 a.m. yesterday, but parts of the building were still smoldering as of the afternoon, the FDNY said. One firefighter suffered a minor injury. There were no other reported injuries.

According to the FDNY there was no damage reported to surrounding sites, including the Newtown Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, located across the street on the other side of Greenpoint Avenue.

The Department of Buildings will need to evaluate the structure to determine whether it needs to be demolished, according to the FDNY.