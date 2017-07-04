Fire in Hunts Point, the Bronx, injures 6 firefighters, 4 civilians

The fire broke out at 860 Hunts Point Ave. at 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, the FDNY said.

A four-alarm fire swept through a Bronx apartment building on Tuesday, injuring 10 people, an FDNY spokesman said.

The flames broke out in the 860 Hunts Point Ave. building at 1:10 p.m., and firefighters had the fire under control less than two hours later.

Six firefighters were among those who were injured in the blaze, the spokesman said. Four of the 10, including one firefighter, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The fire spread through the fourth and fifth floors of the five-story building, and it took more than 160 firefighters and EMS personnel to knock it down.

City Councilman Rafael Salamanca, Jr., who represents the South Bronx, tweeted that he was on the scene and monitoring the situation.

“Currently on site at a 3-Alarm fire @ 860 Hunts Point Ave. Assisting in anyway I can. TY to NYC’s finest & Bravest for their swift response!” Salamanca, Jr. said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.