Fire breaks out in 4-story building on Second Avenue

A 3-alarm fire broke out on Second Avenue and East 49th Street Wednesday.

A 3-alarm fire broke out in the walls of a four-story building on Second Avenue in Midtown East Wednesday evening, said an FDNY spokesman.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at Manchester Pub at 920 Second Avenue near 49th Street, just before 7:15 p.m. and quickly raised it to a third alarm about 20 minutes later. The flames were mainly confined to inside the walls of the building.

No injuries were reported, the spokesman said.

More than 30 unites and 140 firefighters responded to the blaze.

An earlier version of this story had the incorrect address for the fire. The fire occurred at 920 Second Avenue.