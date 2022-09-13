Quantcast
Brooklyn

Firefighters take on four-alarm blaze at multiple Brooklyn homes

By Emily Davenport and Lloyd Mitchell
Photo Sep 13, 3 17 44 PM
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The FDNY is fighting a four-alarm blaze that has spread to multiple homes in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon.

A call regarding a two-alarm fire at 1100 Halsey Street was reported at around 2:42 p.m. on Sept. 13. Upon their arrival, FDNY personnel found that the fire had spread to 1102 and 1097 Halsey Street.

The fire has since been raised to a four-alarm fire, with well over 200 firefighters on scene taking on the blaze. At this time, searches of the buildings are negative and the cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Firefighters were seen rescuing a cat at the location. It is not clear if there are any additional victims or injuries at the time of publication.

Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

