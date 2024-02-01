Firefighters save four people from burning Brooklyn building

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A mid-morning fire left five people with injuries in Brooklyn on Thursday.

At just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 1, FDNY units arrived at 852 4th Ave. Upon their arrival, firefighters found two victims semi-conscious in a second-floor apartment. A pair of other victims were removed from the rear of the three-story brick building.

Fire Department personnel consisting of sixty members used two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Paramedics transported the victims to NYU Langone Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The fire was placed under control at 10:30 a.m. Fire Marshals will determine the cause and origin of the fire.