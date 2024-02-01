Quantcast
Brooklyn

Firefighters save four people from burning Brooklyn building

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Firefighters contained the blaze within 30 minutes.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A mid-morning fire left five people with injuries in Brooklyn on Thursday.

At just before 10 a.m. on Feb. 1, FDNY units arrived at 852 4th Ave. Upon their arrival, firefighters found two victims semi-conscious in a second-floor apartment. A pair of other victims were removed from the rear of the three-story brick building. 

Firefighters rescued five occupants during a second floor apartment fire at 852 4th Avenue on Thursday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Fire Department personnel consisting of sixty members used two hose lines to knock down the main body of the fire. Paramedics transported the victims to NYU Langone Hospital and Brooklyn Hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The fire was placed under control at 10:30 a.m. Fire Marshals will determine the cause and origin of the fire. 

Firefighters were forced to remove windows during an all hands fire at 852 4th Avenue.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
A building resident looks on as a firefighter works.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

