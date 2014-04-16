Fireworks art show coming to Prospect Park next weekend

New Yorkers don’t have to wait until July 4 to see some fireworks.

Artist Judy Chicago will celebrate her 75th birthday with a free performance piece at Prospect Park on April 26 that includes a pyrotechnic display.

Chicago’s show consists of a firework butterfly that measures about 200 feet wide by 180 feet high, the Prospect Park Alliance announced yesterday. The butterfly, which she uses as a symbol of feminism, will appear to levitate and swirl during the 22-minute show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. in the park’s long meadow section.

Chicago created a similar fireworks display in California for a show called “A Butterfly for Pomona.” The artist also has a new exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum that showcases her work in the ’60s and ’70s. That’s running from April 4 through Sept. 28.