News

Flatiron Building pays tribute to Paris attack victims with Eiffel Tower projection

Cristian Salazar
November 19, 2015
The 40-by-100-foot projection was displayed in the colors of the French flag.

The Flatiron Building paid tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks with a projection of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday night.

The 40-by-100-foot projection displayed colors of the French flag on the Broadway side of the building from 7-11 p.m.

The banner showed the motto of Paris: “She is tossed by the waves but does not sink.” 

The projection will be shown for four more nights during the same times. 

The 21-story Flatiron building, with its distinctive architecture that features a corner that narrows to six feet, is one of the most famous skyscrapers in the city. 

