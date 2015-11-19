Flatiron Building pays tribute to Paris attack victims with Eiffel Tower projection

The 40-by-100-foot projection was displayed in the colors of the French flag.

The Flatiron Building paid tribute to the victims of the Paris attacks with a projection of the Eiffel Tower on Wednesday night.

The 40-by-100-foot projection displayed colors of the French flag on the Broadway side of the building from 7-11 p.m.

The banner showed the motto of Paris: “She is tossed by the waves but does not sink.”

The projection will be shown for four more nights during the same times.

The 21-story Flatiron building, with its distinctive architecture that features a corner that narrows to six feet, is one of the most famous skyscrapers in the city.