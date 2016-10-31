‘Flatiron Sky-Line’ hammocks are coming to public plaza this holiday season

Take a rest on this art installation coming to the Flatiron neighborhood.

Fancy hammocks are coming to the Flatiron Public Plaza this holiday season.

The temporary installation from architecture and design firm LOT, called “Flatiron Sky-Line,” was the winner of the third annual holiday design competition at the plaza, organized by Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership Business Improvement District and the Van Alen Institute.

The idea is to give visitors to the plaza along the Broadway, Fifth Avenue, and 23rd Street intersection a new point of view of the district.

“Flatiron Sky-Line is an engaging installation, creating a social space underneath the illuminated arched outline, a structure to walk within and around, gaze through it towards the skyline, and experience Flatiron’s surroundings through a certain lens,” said LOT founder Leonidas Trampoukis in a statement. “The simplicity of the installation’s design will draw in audiences, and, we expect, produce significant feelings as they stand in one of our country’s most recognizable intersections.”

Hammocks will be suspended from illuminated arches that form a crown around the plaza during the BID’s holiday programing, beginning on Nov. 21. The installation is made of 10 curved, white powder-coated steel tubes with LED lights.

“The holiday installation is now a tradition in the district that is enjoyed by locals and visitors alike,” said Jennifer Brown, executive director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership.

“Flatiron Sky-Line most certainly will become a destination for people who already are in love with Flatiron – or are visiting our neighborhood for the first time.”