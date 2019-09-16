Electronic cigarette users in New York will no longer be able to buy such flavors as cotton candy and melon under a new state ban being pushed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The flavor ban was among several actions announced by the governor on Sunday in an effort to tamp down the appeal of e-cigarettes to children and teenagers. The move also comes amid a recent uptick in lung illnesses believed to be related to using e-cigarette, or vaping, that prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue warnings to the public.

"Manufacturers of fruit and candy-flavored e-cigarettes are intentionally and recklessly targeting young people, and today we're taking action to put an end to it," Cuomo said. "At the same time, unscrupulous stores are knowingly selling vaping products to underage youth — those retailers are now on notice that we are ramping up enforcement and they will be caught and prosecuted."

Below, find out more about the state's vape flavor ban and other actions, the CDC's warnings and more.

What vape flavors will be banned in New York?

Cuomo asked state Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker to convene an emergency meeting this week with the Public Health and Health Planning Council to draft a ban on flavored e-cigarettes in all forms.

The only exceptions, Cuomo said, would be tobacco and menthol flavors.

Can the state ban flavored e-cigarettes?

Yes, the Public Health and Health Planning Council has the ability to issue or amend regulations regarding public health under state law.

When will the flavor ban go into effect?

The PHHPC is expected to meet and vote on the matter this week. It was not clear if the ban would immediately go into effect or if there would be a grace period for retailers to sell or remove their remaining stock.

Why is Cuomo targeting flavored e-cigarettes?

The governor blamed the fruit- and candy-flavored products for an alarming spike in the number of youths who reported using e-cigarettes in 2018.

State Department of Health data show 27% of high school students said they vaped last year, compared to 10.5% in 2014 – a 160% jump over four years. A survey conducted by the department in 2017 found that 19% of e-cigarette users between 15 and 17 years old said flavors were the reason they tried vaping.

The city Department of Health, meanwhile, reported about 6.7% of middle school students admitted to using e-cigarettes last year and 14.4% of students said they had tried vaping.

The push to ban flavored vaping products also comes amid a spate of lung illnesses documented across the country that the CDC believes is related to inhaling vaporized THC and nicotine products.

What is the CDC's warning about vape-related illnesses?

As of Sept. 11, the CDC has documented six deaths and 380 confirmed cases of lung illnesses believed to be related to vaping. The symptoms, sometimes presenting over a few days or developing over several weeks, include:

cough, shortness of breath or chest pain

fatigue, abdominal pain or fever

nausea, vomiting or diarrhea

Anyone who has used an e-cigarette or vaping product and experiences these symptoms should see a doctor.

Most of the cases involve the use of products containing THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, according to the CDC. Some of the cases include vaping both THC and nicotine, and some only involve the use of nicotine-based products.

The CDC is still trying to determine the specific cause of the illnesses, and has so far been unable to link a specific brand, product, device, liquid, ingredient, re-fill pod or cartridge to all of the cases. As the CDC continues its investigation, the agency is urging users to refrain from vaping.

What else is the state doing to curb e-cigarette use among youth?

The Cuomo administration has ramped up educational awareness programs as well as enforcement efforts targeting retailers who sell the products to people who are underage. Anyone younger than 18 is prohibited from buying e-cigarettes, however, the legal age will be raised to 21 on Nov. 13 under a new law that was signed by Cuomo in July.

Earlier in September, the state Health Department issued three subpoenas as part of an investigation into what ingredients are used in vaping substances. The department also issued a new rule requiring retailers to post signs warning of the possible health risks associated with vaping.

The Trump administration also recently said it was looking to ban the sale of flavored vaping products nationwide.

What are e-cigarette and vaping companies saying?

Juul, one of the more well-known e-cigarette companies, released a statement in response to the Trump administration announcement, saying "We strongly agree with the need for aggressive category-wide action on flavored products. We will fully comply with the final FDA policy when effective."

Beyond Vape, a company with outposts in Brooklyn, the Bronx and Manhattan, is circulating a petition against the planned federal ban on flavors. The company points out in an email to customers that a majority of the cases confirmed by the CDC involve THC-related products, and suggests that both the Trump and Cuomo administrations are unfairly grouping black market THC vape products together with store-bought e-cigarettes.