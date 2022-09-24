Florida – Tennessee face off in SEC East Clash: How to match, 3 best prop bets, and more

For the first time since 2016, the Volunteers are 3-0 to start the season. A combination of smart football and a prolific offense has helped Tennessee at least match the early favorites in the SEC East.

Saturday will be a chance not only for Tennessee to continue their hot start, but also to end a recent skid against a divisional foe.

Florida has won the last five straight contests and 16 of the last 17 over Tennessee. Will Hendon Hooker and Josh Heupel be able to buck the recent trend at home?

We have all you need to know about Saturday’s contest here.

#20 Florida Gators vs. #11 Tennessee Volunteers

When: Saturday, September 24th at 3:30 pm – ET

Where: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch: CBS

Spread: Tennessee -10.5

Best Prop Bets

Anthony Richardson – Over Interceptions thrown

Remember when the talk of NFL circles was that Anthony Richardson was a top prospect with a great arm and solid accuracy? That has completely gone by the wayside after three games. Richardson hasn’t thrown a touchdown this season but has thrown four picks. His inaccuracy throws and poor decision-making have combined for a rough start to Florida’s season. It’s a safe bet that Tenessee’s defense is more than enough to force at least one pick.

Hendon Hooker – Over Passing Yards

Hendon Hooker has taken care of the football and put Tennessee in excellent situations throughout the early portion of the season. Hooker has thrown for over 266 yards in each of his last two games. One against a top-ranked team in Pittsburgh, and Akron. Florida’s defense will be tougher, but I like Hooker’s chance of hitting the over here.

Montrell Johnson Jr. – Over Rushing Yards

The sophomore running back has gone over his total rushing yards in each of his first three games this season. It’s a safe bet that he’ll hit that mark again. Johnson has led a very uneven Gators offense and will be called on time and time again to do so. While he only has had 12 combined carries in each of the last two games, he’s such a home run hit that it should be expected he breaks a couple off on Saturday.

For more Tennessee and College Football news, turn to AMNY.com