Forbes 30 under 30 list recognizes the best in variety of industries

The city was home to a quarter of the 600 honorees.

Forbes released its fourth annual 30 under 30 list Monday and New York came out on top.

The city was home to a quarter of the 600 honorees who cover a wide variety of industries including fashion, media, sports and science. Forbes expanded their categories for the list from 15 last year to 20. Among the judges were Steve Ballmer, Sara Blakely, Tommy Hilfiger and Susan Wojcicki.

New Yorkers included “Broad City” writer, producer, actor, Ilana Glazer, Ryan Israel, a partner at partner at Pershing Square Capital Management, and rapper Azealia Banks.

“This year’s list comprises movers and makers who are achieving the new American dream: 16% either dropped out or never attended college, 19% are immigrants, and 83% have a middle-class or low-income background,” Forbes said in a statement.

Big names like actress Blake Lively, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and online fashion celebrity Michelle Phan also made the list.