Fourth man arrested for brutal 2021 slaying in Manhattan: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police arrested a Bronx teenager on homicide charges Thursday in connection to a brutal 2021 slaying in Manhattan that was part of a violent robbery, according to the NYPD.

Cops arrested Ramon Rodriguez, 18, the fourth man to be charged with homicide following the bloody incident, for allegedly robbing two men at gunpoint shortly after the victims got into a BMW 750 sedan in Inwood during the early hours on June 21, 2021.

The four men, including Rodriguez, allegedly fired their weapons at the victims in the vicinity of 160 Dyckman St. as the pair attempted to drive off in the vehicle to flee the suspects, according to police. The driver, a 34-year-old man, was fatally shot in the head and crashed the vehicle by 175 Dyckman St.

The thieves then reached into the crashed vehicle and took the deceased driver’s watch, ring and a chain from around his neck, cops said. They then robbed the second individual, a 33-year-old man, who was still alive in the vehicle, taking his chain.

The 33-year-old fled the vehicle on foot and was shot in the groin as he attempted to run away. He survived.

Cops arrested Edward Perez-Rosario, 23, Wander Rivera, 27, and Olbeny Diaz, 21, in April. The three men, along with Rodriguez, have all been charged with murder, robbery, assault and weapons charges.