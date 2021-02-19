Two men sought for stabbing delivery worker during Inwood street spat | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Two men connected to a violent stabbing of a delivery worker on an Inwood street earlier this week remain at large.

Police released on Friday images of the suspects sought for the assault that occurred at 5:14 p.m. on Feb. 17 in front of a deli at the corner of 10th Avenue and West 207th Street.

Law enforcement sources said the 37-year-old male delivery worker was riding his e-bike down the street when the two men, who rode inside a 2002 Honda CR-V, stopped and engaged him in a verbal argument. At this point in the investigation, police did not know what started the spat.

The street beef turned bloody, authorities said, when one of the suspects pulled out a knife and jabbed the delivery worker in the torso. The attacker and his cohort then fled the scene on foot, leaving their vehicle behind.

Officers from the 34th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS units rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police described the two suspects as men believed to be 20 and 30 years of age.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.