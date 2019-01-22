News Free wearable baby blankets available to NYC parents The blankets help prevent sleep-related deaths. Wearable blankets are available for any parents at ACS locations. Photo Credit: NYC Administration for Children’s Services By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated January 22, 2019 3:47 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email The city’s Administration for Children’s Services is giving out free wearable baby blankets to help families keep infants warm and safe this winter. The blankets are part of the ACS’s Safe Sleep initiative, which educates parents on how to prevent sleep-related deaths. Every year, about 50 babies in New York City die because of where or how they were placed to sleep. “We know especially when it gets cold like this, there can be a great temptation from parents to bring babies into bed with them to sleep,” ACS Commissioner David Hansell said. “There can be a temptation to put blankets or quilts on their babies in their cribs to keep them warm — totally understandable actions, but unfortunately, they’re actions that are just not safe for babies.” The safest way for infants to sleep is often referred to as the ABCs: They should sleep alone, on their backs and in cribs. If parents are concerned about their babies staying warm, they should get one of the wearable blankets or put them in an extra layer of clothing. To get one of the blankets, parents can go to any of the ACS’s 16 locations: Manhattan 492 1st Ave. (this location is open after 4 p.m. on weeknights and all day/night on weekends) 150 William St., 4th floor 55 W. 125th St., 12th floor Bronx 2501 Grand Concourse, 4th floor 1200 Waters Pl. 974 Morris Park Ave. Brooklyn 1274 Bedford Ave., 1st floor 185 Marcy Ave., 2nd floor 404 Pine St., 4th floor 2554 Linden Boulevard, 1st floor 345 Adams St., 9th floor 19 Grant Sq. Queens 165-15 Archer Ave., 1st floor 90-25 161st St., 3rd floor 92-31 Union Hall St., 3rd floor Staten Island 350 Saint Marks Pl., 5th floor ACS also gives the blankets to new parents at the city’s public hospitals. The agency’s launched its Safe Sleep Team in 2015 to create more awareness around sleep-related deaths. Data on whether the number of infant deaths has decreased since then was not immediately available. The ACS is waiting to get the data from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Hansell said. “We hope to have that information soon,” he said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.