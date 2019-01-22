Free wearable baby blankets available to NYC parents

The city’s Administration for Children’s Services is giving out free wearable baby blankets to help families keep infants warm and safe this winter.

The blankets are part of the ACS’s Safe Sleep initiative, which educates parents on how to prevent sleep-related deaths. Every year, about 50 babies in New York City die because of where or how they were placed to sleep.

“We know especially when it gets cold like this, there can be a great temptation from parents to bring babies into bed with them to sleep,” ACS Commissioner David Hansell said. “There can be a temptation to put blankets or quilts on their babies in their cribs to keep them warm — totally understandable actions, but unfortunately, they’re actions that are just not safe for babies.”

The safest way for infants to sleep is often referred to as the ABCs: They should sleep alone, on their backs and in cribs. If parents are concerned about their babies staying warm, they should get one of the wearable blankets or put them in an extra layer of clothing.

To get one of the blankets, parents can go to any of the ACS’s 16 locations:

Manhattan

492 1st Ave. (this location is open after 4 p.m. on weeknights and all day/night on weekends)

150 William St., 4th floor

55 W. 125th St., 12th floor

Bronx

2501 Grand Concourse, 4th floor

1200 Waters Pl.

974 Morris Park Ave.

Brooklyn

1274 Bedford Ave., 1st floor

185 Marcy Ave., 2nd floor

404 Pine St., 4th floor

2554 Linden Boulevard, 1st floor

345 Adams St., 9th floor

19 Grant Sq.

Queens

165-15 Archer Ave., 1st floor

90-25 161st St., 3rd floor

92-31 Union Hall St., 3rd floor

Staten Island

350 Saint Marks Pl., 5th floor

ACS also gives the blankets to new parents at the city’s public hospitals.

The agency’s launched its Safe Sleep Team in 2015 to create more awareness around sleep-related deaths. Data on whether the number of infant deaths has decreased since then was not immediately available.

The ACS is waiting to get the data from the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, Hansell said. “We hope to have that information soon,” he said.