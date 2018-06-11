LATEST PAPER
Free hot dogs with a side of public art at Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer

The weekends-only event is an experiential, interactive art installation by Austrian artist Erwin Wurm.

Erwin Wurm's

Erwin Wurm's "Hot Dog Bus" will distribute free hot dogs at Brooklyn Bridge Park every weekend until Aug. 26, 2018, as part of an interactive art installation. Photo Credit: Liz Ligon, Courtesy Public Art Fund, NY

If you stop by Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer, make sure to grab a free hot dog and a side of experiential art.

Through Aug. 26, Austrian artist Erwin Wurm’s “Hot Dog Bus” will be parked at Pier 1 every Saturday and Pier 5 every Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., distributing free hot dogs — albeit bun-in-cheek.

“The bus’ bloated form will encourage audiences to reconsider the relationship between capitalism and consumption in today’s culture, while the act of eating, according to Wurm, can be considered an additive sculptural process in its own right,” according to publicartfund.org.

Wurm transformed a vintage Volkswagen Microbus into a bright yellow blob-like, anthropomorphic vessel that ironically serves up the less-than-nutritional American staple free-of-charge. You can’t miss it.

“Hot Dog Bus” is the U.S. premiere and evolution of his 2015 project “Curry Bus,” according to the Public Art Fund, and is reminiscent of his “Fat Car” series.

Although the interactive installation does have limited quantities available — and limits visitors to one dog per visit — the vehicular vendor will be restocked every Saturday and Sunday.

