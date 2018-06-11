If you stop by Brooklyn Bridge Park this summer, make sure to grab a free hot dog and a side of experiential art.

Through Aug. 26, Austrian artist Erwin Wurm’s “Hot Dog Bus” will be parked at Pier 1 every Saturday and Pier 5 every Sunday from noon to 6 p.m., distributing free hot dogs — albeit bun-in-cheek.

“The bus’ bloated form will encourage audiences to reconsider the relationship between capitalism and consumption in today’s culture, while the act of eating, according to Wurm, can be considered an additive sculptural process in its own right,” according to publicartfund.org.

Wurm transformed a vintage Volkswagen Microbus into a bright yellow blob-like, anthropomorphic vessel that ironically serves up the less-than-nutritional American staple free-of-charge. You can’t miss it.

“Hot Dog Bus” is the U.S. premiere and evolution of his 2015 project “Curry Bus,” according to the Public Art Fund, and is reminiscent of his “Fat Car” series.

Although the interactive installation does have limited quantities available — and limits visitors to one dog per visit — the vehicular vendor will be restocked every Saturday and Sunday.