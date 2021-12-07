There’s still time to free performances by Broadway Stars hosted by Hudson Yards and Columbus Circle

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

There is still time between now and Dec. 16 to see Broadway stars perform top hits from their musical for free at both Hudson Yards and The Shops at Columbus Circle.

Columbus Circle’s Broadway Under The Stars! on Dec. 9. will include cast members from “Jagged Little Pill” and “Trevor: A New Musical.” On Dec. 13, there will be performances from “Moulin Rouge,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” and “Girl From The North Country.” Lastly, on Dec. 16. “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Moulin Rouge,” and “Come From Away” will take center stage in being the final act of performances for this star-studded Broadway event.

“We are proud to support the arts and bring these iconic and captivating Broadway performances to Hudson Yards and The Shops at Columbus Circle,” said Stacey Feder, Chief Marketing Officer, Hudson Yards. “This series is a celebration of Broadway’s long-anticipated return and we are thrilled to be able to offer New Yorkers free weekly performances from Tony-award winning classics and anticipated new productions and The City.”

The remaining performances at Hudson Yards will take place every Monday at 5 p.m. and performances at Columbus Circle will take place every Thursday at 5 p.m.

To reserve your spot at Hudson Yards performances visit Hudsonyardsnewyork.com and for more information about Columbus Circle performance visit TheShopsatColumbusCircle.com.