Fugitive suspect assaulted cop during arrest in subway: NYPD

Cops are hunting a fugitive who they say punched and shoved an officer down the stairs inside a Brooklyn subway station last week.

Officers tried to arrest the suspect, who is described as a black man, 6 feet tall, about 190 pounds with black eyes, beard, and black hair, allegedly stealing sneakers at the Hoyt/Fulton Subway station on Jan. 17 around 11 a.m.

The suspect, who was wearing a black knit cap, white sneakers, dark pants and a black varsity jacket with red sleeves, punched one of the officers and shoved him down the stairs before fleeing. The cop suffered injuries to his head, back, hands, and right arm, the NYPD said.