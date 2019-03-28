Police are searching for three people in a deadly shooting that they likened to the brutal murder last year of Bronx teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Tyquan Eversley, 21, was gunned down around 5:15 p.m. on March 19 after being chased by a group men through the streets of East New York, according to police. Surveillance video released on Thursday shows Eversley running up and down several blocks in an attempt to get away from the suspects. At one point, he hides behind a parked car.

"The victim is literally running for his life," NYPD Chief Michael Kemper said of the shooting during a news conference Thursday.

WANTED FOR MURDER: multiple subjects wanted for this brutal & brazen gang murder which left a young man dead in the East NY section of Brooklyn on March 19, 5:15pm. If you know any of these individuals or have info, call CRIMESTOPPERS @NYPDTips 800-577-TIPS #YourCityYourCall pic.twitter.com/ATkl7CCZAM — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2019

Eversley eventually runs into the backyard of a building on Elton Street, near Livonia Avenue, where he jumps a fence, not knowing there was a second, chain-link fence topped with barbed wire on the other side, according to police. When the men catch up to Eversley, one throws a boulder at him over the fence and another jumps up and fires a gun several times.

Eversely was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A closer look at the individuals shown in the video. If you know who they are, contact @NYPDTips anonymously at 800-577-TIPS. Every call, every tip matters! pic.twitter.com/OVsitnXiOl — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) March 28, 2019

NYPD Chief Dermot Shea likened the shooting, believed to be related to gang activity, to the brutal slaying of 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz in June 2018.

"You have gang involvement and, literally, hoodlums organizing," Shea said. "Driving around in cars looking for this individual, chasing him down."

One man has been arrested in the slaying of Eversley. Michael Reid, 25, was charged on March 26 with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The NYPD released the names and photos of three more suspects being sought in the case: Donaven McDay, 21, Shacore Huff, 24, and Alfred Crooks, 22.