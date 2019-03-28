LATEST PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
News

Gang-related shooting in Brooklyn likened by police to 'Justice for Junior' case

Surveillance video shows the victim "literally running for his life," NYPD Chief Michael Kemper said.

Police are looking for three men in a

Police are looking for three men in a fatal shooting in East New York on March 19. From left: Alfred Crooks, Shacore Huff and Donaven McDay Photo Credit: NYPD

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

Police are searching for three people in a deadly shooting that they likened to the brutal murder last year of Bronx teen Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.

Tyquan Eversley, 21, was gunned down around 5:15 p.m. on March 19 after being chased by a group men through the streets of East New York, according to police. Surveillance video released on Thursday shows Eversley running up and down several blocks in an attempt to get away from the suspects. At one point, he hides behind a parked car.

"The victim is literally running for his life," NYPD Chief Michael Kemper said of the shooting during a news conference Thursday.

Eversley eventually runs into the backyard of a building on Elton Street, near Livonia Avenue, where he jumps a fence, not knowing there was a second, chain-link fence topped with barbed wire on the other side, according to police. When the  men catch up to Eversley, one throws a  boulder at him over the fence and another jumps up and fires a gun several times.

Eversely was rushed to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

NYPD Chief Dermot Shea likened the shooting, believed to be related to gang activity, to the brutal slaying of 15-year-old Guzman-Feliz in June 2018.

"You have gang involvement and, literally, hoodlums organizing," Shea said. "Driving around in cars looking for this individual, chasing him down."

One man has been arrested in the slaying of Eversley. Michael Reid, 25, was charged on March 26 with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to police.

The NYPD released the names and photos of three more suspects being sought in the case: Donaven McDay, 21, Shacore Huff, 24, and Alfred Crooks, 22.

Lauren

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

Actor Tracy Morgan unveiled a revamped community garden in Tracy Morgan wants to 'paint Brooklyn in gold'
Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke joined the growing A who's who of 2020 Democratic presidential contenders
New Yorkers can help select the design for You can help choose a design for a Shirley Chisholm monument
Barron Trump turned 12 on Tuesday. Get to know Barron Trump, the president's 5th child
NYPD officers shot and wounded a man Sunday Knife-wielding man shot outside precinct after setting vehicle on fire: NYPD
Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Advocate: LI at risk for Census undercount