The gang-related killing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz last month sent shockwaves through his Bronx community, as friends and family mourned the loss of a “sweet kid” who had dreamed of becoming a police detective.

The NYPD has so far lived up to its promise of leaving “no stone unturned” in the investigation into the slaying of Guzman-Feliz, who was affectionately called “Junior.” On Friday, an 11th suspect was charged in the case, and two of the 11 suspects appeared in court for a hearing on Monday as prosecutors prepare to take the case to a grand jury.

Read on to learn more about Guzman-Feliz and the aftermath of his death.

The attack on Guzman-Feliz was apparently a case of mistaken identity

On June 20, surveillance video captured several men dragging Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega on East 183rd Street in the Belmont section of the Bronx and repeatedly stabbing him in the neck and body with knives and machetes, police said.

After the suspects fled, Guzman-Feliz managed to run to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where he collapsed and died later.

Police believe the killing was related to gang activity and that Guzman-Feliz was targeted in a case of mistaken identity.

The suspects and where the case stands now

Guzman-Feliz’s death quickly caught the attention of high-ranking NYPD officials, including Chief of Department Terence Monahan, who called it “among the most brutal crimes” he’d ever seen. Investigators vowed to root out every person involved and hold them accountable.

Three days after the slaying, Bronx resident Kevin Alvarez, 19, was charged with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. Since then, police have made 10 additional arrests.

The suspects and the charges against them:

n Diego Suero, 29, of the Bronx: Murder, manslaughter, gang assault, conspiracy and criminal possession of a weapon

n Gabriel Ramirez Concepcion, 26, of the Bronx: Murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon

n Danilo Payamps Pacheco, 21, of the Bronx: Murder, manslaughter, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon

n Elvin Garcia, 23, of Manhattan: Murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon

n Jose Muniz, 21, of the Bronx: Murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

n Jose Taverez, 21, of the Bronx: Murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

n Jonaiki Martinez-Estrella, 24, of Freeport: Murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

n Danel Fernandez, 21, of the Bronx: Murder manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

n Manuel Rivera, 18, of the Bronx: Murder, manslaughter, gang assault, criminal possession of a weapon and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

n Antonio Hernandez-Santiago, 24, of the Bronx: Murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon

Some are members of the Trinitarios gang

Suero, Alvarez and a number of the other suspects are purported members of the Dominican street gang Trinitarios, according to police.

During a June 26 news conference announcing several of the arrests, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said the Trinitarios were known to the department before Guzman-Feliz’s death.

Police believe Guzman-Feliz was mistakenly targeted by the gang. Some of its members messaged Guzman-Feliz’s family on Facebook later, saying they had meant to target a different teen accused of making a sex tape with a girl connected with one of the suspects, the Daily News reported.

Members of the Trinitarios are also suspected in the stabbing and beating of a 14-year-old boy along the Bronx River Parkway just two days before Guzman-Feliz’s death, Shea said, adding that there appears to be a link between the two attacks.

The unidentified teen survived and a 21-year-old, Ramon Paulino, is the sole suspect charged in that case so far, police said. Investigators were still searching for the other suspects seen in a video of the attack.

Guzman-Feliz’s family demands justice

The heartbroken parents of Guzman-Feliz have publicly demanded justice on several occasions since their son’s death.

On June 25, Leandra Feliz stood outside the RG Ortiz Funeral Home on Southern Boulevard in the Bronx and remembered her son as an “innocent kid.”

“I need justice for my son,” Feliz said. “He was all the time a sweet kid, a lovely kid.”

Guzman-Feliz’s father, Elisandro Guzman, said he considered his son a best friend. “My heart is broken,” he added.

The NYPD connection

Before his death, Guzman-Feliz had aspired to become a police detective and was a member of the NYPD’s Explorers program, an organization that aims to teach teens and young adults the importance of respect, self-discipline and furthering their education through training and community service projects.

The NYPD and the Police Foundation have set up a scholarship honoring Guzman-Feliz. The Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Memorial College Fund will provide two $5,000 scholarships each year to members of the Explorers program to be used toward tuition and school supplies upon enrollment in an accredited college.

“There is no better way to honor a young man whose stated dream was to become one of the greatest detectives in the world than by establishing a memorial scholarship in his honor,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill had said when announcing the scholarship.

Community outrage

News of Guzman-Feliz’s slaying spread rapidly due, in part, to video of the attack that was shared on social media.

The Belmont community quickly rallied behind the teen’s family and a memorial grew outside the bodega where he was attacked.

The hashtag #justiceforjunior became an online rallying cry for those who wished to show support for the family and to demand justice from police.

Hundreds of mourners attended Guzman-Feliz’s funeral on June 27, and hundreds more stood outside during the service. People waiting outside Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Belmont chanted, “Justice for Junior!” as his coffin was carried out.

The teen’s death also caught the attention of several celebrities, including Bronx native Cardi B and Rihanna as well as La La and Carmelo Anthony, who visited Guzman-Feliz’s mother and sister.