More than 100 people gathered at a Bronx church Wednesday morning to pay respects to the Bronx teen who was murdered outside a bodega in a case of mistaken identity last week.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, 15, was dragged out of the store and stabbed repeatedly with machetes in the gang-related attack, caught on video on June 20. Eight men, some of whom are alleged members of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, have been arrested in connection to the murder. Six of them were taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey, and expected to be brought to New York on Wednesday.

Family and friends of Junior filed into the church on East 187th Street just after 9:30 a.m., his casket covered in a white cloth.

Uniformed members of the Police Explorers, the NYPD youth program that Junior belonged to, occupied more than a dozen pews, while other mourners wore Yankees apparel or shirts displaying #justiceforjunior. A solemn "Hallelujah" rang out in the church.

Outside, Bronx resident Maryrose Mangini, 56, said she used to live across the street from where the attack happened.

“Just to see the videos and what this boy endured and how people did not help him, I can’t,” she said. “I’m just lost for words. I just want to this violence to stop and justice for Junior.”

Fellow Bronx resident Ada Laureano, 74, said her nephew went to school with Guzman-Feliz.

“This touched the whole world,” she said. “I just feel that this is the only place that I could be today to pay my respects to this child who died so tragically. My heart is broken.”