LATEST PAPER
71° Good Morning
71° Good Morning
News

Bronx teen murdered in gang-related attack honored at funeral

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz’s murder “touched the whole world,” one mourner said.

Community members and friends gather around a memorial

Community members and friends gather around a memorial for Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz at the corner of East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Nicole Brown and Alison Fox nicole.brown@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @ncb417
Print

More than 100 people gathered at a Bronx church Wednesday morning to pay respects to the Bronx teen who was murdered outside a bodega in a case of mistaken identity last week.

Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, 15, was dragged out of the store and stabbed repeatedly with machetes in the gang-related attack, caught on video on June 20. Eight men, some of whom are alleged members of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, have been arrested in connection to the murder. Six of them were taken into custody in Paterson, New Jersey, and expected to be brought to New York on Wednesday.

Family and friends of Junior filed into the church on East 187th Street just after 9:30 a.m., his casket covered in a white cloth.

Uniformed members of the Police Explorers, the NYPD youth program that Junior belonged to, occupied more than a dozen pews, while other mourners wore Yankees apparel or shirts displaying #justiceforjunior. A solemn "Hallelujah" rang out in the church.

Outside, Bronx resident Maryrose Mangini, 56, said she used to live across the street from where the attack happened.

“Just to see the videos and what this boy endured and how people did not help him, I can’t,” she said. “I’m just lost for words. I just want to this violence to stop and justice for Junior.”

Fellow Bronx resident Ada Laureano, 74, said her nephew went to school with Guzman-Feliz.

“This touched the whole world,” she said. “I just feel that this is the only place that I could be today to pay my respects to this child who died so tragically. My heart is broken.”

Nicole
By Nicole Brown and Alison Fox nicole.brown@amny.com, alison.fox@amny.com @ncb417

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

News photos & videos

Rep. Joseph Crowley sings 'Born to Run' after primary upset
Celebrate July Fourth in NYC at these parties Where to celebrate the Fourth of July
Comedians share worst subway experiences
Get locked up in these escape rooms across Can you get out of these NYC escape rooms?
Even books on certain topics within different countries Lovers of travel and culture flock to Idlewild Books
The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will have The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks