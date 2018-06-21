News Bronx teen fatally stabbed in neck outside bodega, NYPD says The boy ran to a nearby hospital, but didn’t survive, police said. A teen boy was fatally stabbed in the Bronx on Wednesday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated June 21, 2018 8:05 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 15-year-old boy ran to a hospital after he was stabbed in the neck outside a Bronx bodega Wednesday night, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was stabbed during an argument with a group of males outside the store on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Belmont at about 11:40 p.m., cops said. Guzman-Feliz, who lived a block away from the bodega, ran to nearby St. Barnabas Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury, according to police. It was not immediately clear what sparked the argument or if the group knew the victim. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.