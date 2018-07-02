A mural dedicated to fatal stabbing victim Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz now graces a wall in the Belmont section of the Bronx, unveiled Sunday by Washington, D.C.-born artist Chris Pyrate.

Fifteen-year-old Guzman-Feliz, depicted in the mural wearing a New York Yankees jersey with wings coming out from his sides and a halo hovering over his head, was killed in a gang-related attack on June 20 in a case of mistaken identity. Dragged out of a bodega one block away from his home, he was struck in the neck with machetes. Eight men, some believed to be members of the Dominican gang Trinitarios, have been arrested in the fatal stabbing.

Elected city officials and Bronx-born celebrity rappers such as Cardi B have rallied around #JusticeforJunior, a social media campaign created to garner support for the slain teenager. While some protested his death in rallies or by creating a GoFundMe page to raise money for his family, Pyrate, a Miami-based street artist, decided to immortalize Guzman-Feliz in a mural.

Pyrate shared a photo of his art on Instagram with the caption, “#justiceforjunior these last few days have been great, I’ve made some lasting relationships through painting for Junior’s community.” The painting shows a smiling Guzman-Feliz in a baseball cap, with his arms crossed across his body.

“Happy to be able to give back to a community a lot like the ones I came up in for a change,” Pyrate wrote on Facebook. “Really, really happy to help put smiles on ppls faces after they had to witnessed the kid being treated like that.”

Other efforts to honor Guzman-Feliz’s memory come from the city’s police institutions. He was an aspiring detective as a member of the NYPD’s Explorers program, and the New York City Police Foundation and the NYPD established a scholarship program in his name. The Lesandro Guzman-Feliz Memorial College Fund will award two $5,000 scholarships to those involved with the NYPD Explorer Summer Academy.

As for the investigation into his death, NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea has vowed to leave “no stone unturned.”