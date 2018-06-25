One man was charged Sunday and several others were being questioned in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx last week, police said.

The death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, or “Junior,” sparked outrage and a social media campaign using the hashtag #JusticeForJunior. Guzman-Feliz, who NYPD officials say had aspirations to become a detective, was dragged by a group of men out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Belmont, and fatally stabbed in the neck on Wednesday, June 20.

Kevin Alvarez, 19, was charged late Sunday with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, police said. Multiple other suspects were in custody and being questioned, but had not been charged as of Monday morning.

“Arrests have been made and more are anticipated,” the NYPD tweeted Sunday night. “Suspects are currently being questioned. We thank the public for the outpouring of tips shared and we encourage people to continue to come forward and share them by calling #800577TIPS. The case is ongoing #JusticeForJunior.”

The killing, which Chief of Department Terence Monahan described as “among the most brutal crimes” he’s seen in his career, is believed to be a case of mistaken identity, the Daily News reported. Guzman-Feliz’s family reportedly received messages on Facebook from the alleged killers saying they killed the wrong person.