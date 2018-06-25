LATEST PAPER
Arrests made after Bronx teen is dragged, fatally stabbed outside bodega, NYPD says

One man was charged in the killing of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz, police said.

Lesandro

Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was fatally stabbed in the neck outside a Bronx bodega, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD via Twitter

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
One man was charged Sunday and several others were being questioned in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old boy in the Bronx last week, police said.

The death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, or “Junior,” sparked outrage and a social media campaign using the hashtag #JusticeForJunior. Guzman-Feliz, who NYPD officials say had aspirations to become a detective, was dragged by a group of men out of a bodega on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in Belmont, and fatally stabbed in the neck on Wednesday, June 20.

Kevin Alvarez, 19, was charged late Sunday with murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault, police said. Multiple other suspects were in custody and being questioned, but had not been charged as of Monday morning.

NYPD brass vows #JusticeForJunior

Lesandro Guzman-Feliz was killed Wednesday night after being dragged out of a bodega near his home and stabbed in the neck.

“Arrests have been made and more are anticipated,” the NYPD tweeted Sunday night. “Suspects are currently being questioned. We thank the public for the outpouring of tips shared and we encourage people to continue to come forward and share them by calling #800577TIPS. The case is ongoing #JusticeForJunior.”

The killing, which Chief of Department Terence Monahan described as “among the most brutal crimes” he’s seen in his career, is believed to be a case of mistaken identity, the Daily News reported. Guzman-Feliz’s family reportedly received messages on Facebook from the alleged killers saying they killed the wrong person.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

