Five of the 14 men arrested in the death of Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx are due in court on Monday.

The suspects, who are alleged members of the “Los Sures” set within the Trinitarios gang, had plotted to attack a rival set of the gang called “Sunset" when Guzman-Feliz was killed, the Bronx district attorney said.

On June 20, 2018, the suspects were driving in four vehicles in “Sunset” territory, where they encountered the 15-year-old, the district attorney said. Believing Guzman-Feliz was a member of the rival gang, they chased him into a bodega on East 183rd Street in Belmont, dragged him out onto the sidewalk and stabbed him to death.

But Guzman-Feliz was innocent and had no gang affiliations, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.

The brutal attack, which was caught on surveillance video, shocked the community and inspired several tips to the NYPD, helping them make the first arrests just days later. Several of the suspects had fled to New Jersey, while others were caught in the Bronx.

The five suspects appearing in court Monday are all accused of stabbing Guzman-Feliz and have been charged with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon. They face life in prison if convicted.

The nine other suspects, who are accused of taking part in the assault but didn’t stab Guzman-Feliz, are due in court in May.

Scroll down to learn more about the five suspects charged with first-degree murder.

Jose Muniz, 21 at time of arrest

Muniz, of the Bronx, is accused of being the first to stab Guzman-Feliz, striking him multiple times with a machete, according to reports and surveillance video of the attack. He is seen in the video wearing a gray tank top.

Elvin Garcia, 23 at time of arrest

Garcia, of upper Manhattan, was the second person seen in the surveillance footage repeatedly stabbing Guzman-Feliz, according to reports. He was wearing a black mask over his face and a white tank top.

Garcia's hand was wounded during the attack, according to the district attorney’s office.

Manuel Rivera, 18 at time of arrest

Rivera, of the Bronx, is accused of stabbing Guzman-Feliz multiple times. In the surveillance video, he is seen in a black T-shirt.

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, 24 at time of arrest

Santiago, of the Bronx, also is accused of stabbing Guzman-Feliz. He is seen wearing a black sweatshirt in the surveillance video.

Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, 24 at time of arrest

Estrella, of Freeport, Long Island, made the final and fatal slash wound to Guzman-Feliz’s neck, according to reports and the surveillance footage. He is seen in a red hat in the video.

Estrella previously served 10 months in prison for an assault in April 2016, according to records.