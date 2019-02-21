A new summer camp created in memory of slain teenager Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz will offer free programs to Bronx kids, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. announced Thursday.

Starting this summer, “Camp Junior,” at Harriman State Park in Rockland and Orange counties, will offer boys and girls aged 9 to 13 recreational and educational activities “away from the pressures of urban life in the summer,” Diaz said in his State of the Borough address.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death in June outside a Bronx bodega by gang members who thought he was someone else, police have said. His murder shocked the community and led to an outpouring of tips that helped police arrest 14 people in connection to the crime.

“Junior was everything that we want our children to be,” Diaz said in his address. “He was a good student, a member of the NYPD explorers. He was kind to his parents and his neighbors, and his candle was dimmed too soon, but he can be a shining light for future generations.”

The camp's programs will include an anti-violence curriculum, Diaz said.

Kids who live in the Bronx ZIP codes, 10451, 10452, 10453, 10454, 10455, 10456, 10457, 10458, 10459 and 10460, can apply online at child.freshair.org or call 800-367-0003.

“Camp Junior” will be administered by The Fresh Air Fund and was created in partnership with the New York State Department of Parks.