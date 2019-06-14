LATEST PAPER
Jury deliberations in 'Justice for Junior' trial continue

Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death outside

Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was stabbed to death outside of a Bronx bodega on June 20, 2018. Photo Credit: Marisol Diaz-Gordon

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Jury deliberations in the trial for the five alleged gang members accused of killing Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz last year were expected to continue Friday. 

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was stabbed to death after being chased by a group of alleged members of the Los Sures set within the Trinitarios gang on the night of June 20, 2018. 

Antonio Rodriguez Hernandez Santiago, Elvin Garcia, Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, Jose Muniz and Manuel Rivera are facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy and gang assault. 

The jury began deliberations Thursday, but did not reach a verdict by the end of the day. It will resume deliberations at about 10 a.m.

The jurors were given the option to announce their verdicts for each of the defendants as they arrive at them, or wait until they’ve reached decisions for all five and announce them at the same time. 

Prosecutors needed to prove that the defendants intended to kill and torture Guzman-Feliz in order to be found guilty of the top murder charge. If convicted, they face life in prison.

With Lauren Cook

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

