Garbage truck struck and killed Liana Platika in Manhattan, police say

The victim was struck at East 58th Street and Third Avenue, police say.

Police tape. Photo Credit: Paramount

Police say a garbage truck struck and killed an 84-year-old woman in Manhattan on Monday.

The NYPD says a 1995 GMC garbage truck struck Liana Platika at the intersection of East 58th Street and Third Avenue in midtown at 5:15 a.m. as she was crossing the street. The truck driver, a 59-year-old man, stayed at the scene, police say.

Authorities say Platika was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver was not injured in the collision, police say.

Authorities say they’re investigating the incident.