New York City residents now have three gender options on their birth certificates, with the addition of "X" now official.

The legislation, proposed in June, also removes a rule requiring a letter from a medical or mental health professional to change the gender listed on a birth certificate.

The bill, which passed the City Council by a vote of 41 to 6 on Sept. 12, was signed into law by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday afternoon.

"New Yorkers should be free to tell their government who they are, not the other way around," de Blasio said in a statement. "This new legislation will empower all New Yorkers – especially our transgender and gender non-binary residents – to have birth certificates that better reflect their identity, and it furthers the City's commitment to defending the rights of our LGBTQ community."

The "X" gender option, which will not be available at birth, is used to express a gender identity that's not exclusively male or female.

"Today is a landmark day for our city," City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said in a statement. "I am proud of my Council colleagues, the administration, and advocates for making this a reality."