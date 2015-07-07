Man accused of hitting police officer with ATV charged in attack

George Evangelista was charged with a slew of offenses, police said.

The man accused of hitting a police officer in the Bronx with an ATV was charged with a slew of offenses late Monday night, including attempted murder, police said.

George Evangelista, 44, was charged with hitting the officer from behind after the officer took a dirt bike into his custody and started to drive it back to the precinct on July 4 in the Hunts Point area of the Bronx.

Evangelista, who was originally identified as George Fabian, was held in lieu of $250,000 bail Tuesday.

Other charges included second-degree assault, and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting.

Evangelista is accused of slamming into the uniformed officer from behind, while he was riding the dirt bike, with his blue ATV just before 6:45 p.m. The officer fell of the bike, and sustained lacerations to both arms, as well as trauma to his neck and back.

The officer was taken to Jacobi Medical Center where he was treated and released.

Evangelista’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 10.