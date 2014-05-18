George W. Bush’s dog Miss Beazley dies

Former president George W. Bush’s terrier Miss Beazley was “put to rest” this weekend after a battle with lymphoma, according …

Former president George W. Bush’s terrier Miss Beazley was “put to rest” this weekend after a battle with lymphoma, according to a post on Bush’s official Facebook page.

“This weekend our beloved dog, Miss Beazley, was put to rest after a battle with lymphoma. She was a source of joy during our time in Washington and in Dallas. She was a close companion to her blood relative, Barney. And even though he received all the attention, Beazley never held a grudge against him. She was a guardian to our cats, Bob and Bernadette, who — like Laura and I — will miss her.”

Check out the Facebook post for some lovely photos of Miss Beazley with the first family.