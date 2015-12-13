Giants at Dolphins: 3 Miami players to contain

Tonight may be a do-or-die situation for the Giants’ 2015 season.Reeling in the wake of a three-game skid, Big Blue …

Tonight may be a do-or-die situation for the Giants’ 2015 season.

Reeling in the wake of a three-game skid, Big Blue travel to Miami to face the Dolphins in a battle of 5-7 teams with fading playoff hopes.

The outlook is especially dire given their remaining schedule — hosting the unbeaten Panthers on Sunday and traveling to Minnesota to face the 8-5 Vikings a week later. If the Giants can’t overcome the struggling Dolphins, the Tom Coughlin era may be on its last legs.

Here are three opposing players the G-Men must contain to keep their season afloat.

Lamar Miller

The running back isn’t a household name — fantasy football players aside — but he’s a talented runner and receiver. Miller averages 4.9 yards per carry and entered the weekend tied for eighth among running backs with 39 receptions. When he runs for more than 100 yards, as he did last week against the Ravens, the Dolphins are 3-0; they’re 2-7 when he doesn’t. It’s up to the Giants’ front four to keep Miller from reaching the second level.

Ndamukong Suh

Miami’s prized offseason acquisition got off to a bad start with his new team, but the All-Pro defensive tackle is a force who demands attention. Although he has just four sacks this season after 8.5 with the Lions in 2014, Suh has been a force against the run with eight stuffs in his last four games. He’s capable of wreaking havoc on the Giants’ banged-up offensive line — and there’s always a chance of a cheap shot on Eli Manning.

DeVante Parker

Overshadowed this week by teammate Jarvis Landry — who used to play with Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU — Parker is the X-factor in the Dolphins’ aerial attack. He’s battled injuries this season, but his role has increased with Rishard Matthews out. Over the past two games, Parker has seven receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Prince Amukamara can’t allow the 2015 first-round pick to beat them for a long gain.