Giants Collin Johnson suffers torn Achilles ending season before it starts

As if the Giants’ injury woes hadn’t been bad enough in training camp this year, they just keep getting worse. Standout wide receiver Collin Johnson suffered a torn Achilles that will end his season before it ever really started.

Johnson had been eyed as someone that could seriously vie for a roster spot and have a breakout year. He had been one of the most noticeable players at camp and played well through the first two games of the preseason.

However, that all came crashing down on Wednesday when he was hurt during practice at Quest Diagnostics Training Center and had to be carted off. The Giants later confirmed it to be a torn Achilles around 4:30 p.m.

Through the first two weeks of the exhibition calendar, Johnson had 10 catches for 123 yards. The injury came just two days after head coach Brian Daboll had intimated that Johnson, along with David Sill, was in the mix for not just roster spots, but playing time as well.

New York appeared to make several roster moves in response to the unfortunate turn of events with Johnson. They claimed wideouts Bailey Gather and Jaylon Moore off of waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, while also claiming cornerback Harrison Hand from the Minnesota Vikings, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

The latest Giants injury came on the day that there had been some excitement surrounding the return of another injured receiver, Sterling Shepard. He had been removed from the Players Unable to Perform list on Wednesday and had been practicing with the team for the first time this season.

However, even on a good news day for the Giants, it seems injuries find a way to bite them.

Kadarius Toney had also been attempting to practice on Wednesday, but video from East Rutherford appeared to show him still dealing with a leg issue that he had been trying to practice through.