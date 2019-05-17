LATEST PAPER
Father of girl, 3, who died in a Queens car fire charged with murder, arson, NYPD says

Zoey Pereira died of burns and smoke inhalation after she was trapped inside a burning car by her father, according to police and the city medical examiner.

The father of a 3-year-old girl who died

The father of a 3-year-old girl who died in a car fire in Queens was charged with murder and arson, police said on Friday.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
The father of a 3-year-old Queens girl has been charged in her horrific death inside a burning car, police said Friday.

Zoey Pereira died of burns and smoke inhalation on May 5 after she was trapped inside a burning car by her father, according to police and the city medical examiner.

She was found inside an Audi on fire outside Baisley Pond Park at 154th Street and Baisley Boulevard in Springfield Gardens shortly before 9 p.m., according to police. She was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, but did not survive.

Zoey's biological father, Martin Pereira, 39, was taken into custody near the scene of the fire with burns on his body, and is now facing charges of murder, arson and reckless endangerment, police said. 

Gas canisters and chains were found at the scene, an NYPD spokesman said.

With Nicole Brown and Newsday

