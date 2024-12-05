Girls for Gender Equity looks to change NYC public schools dress code and help end student discrimination

Girls for Gender Equity new report revealed potential need for dress code reform.

Girls for Gender Equity, a Brooklyn-based advocacy organization focused on uplifting Black girls and gender non-conforming youth, released a new report showing room for potential reform in school dress codes across New York City.

This report follows the enactment of Local Law 083 of 2024, a law aimed at mitigating the alleged discriminatory impacts of existing dress code policies.

GGE’s report, the third in a series examining dress code policies, analyzed compliance across all five boroughs of New York City. The results indicated that schools achieved an average score of 60% in complying with the Department of Education’s guidelines concerning dress codes. Brooklyn schools showed the highest compliance scores, averaging a grade of B, while Bronx schools scored the lowest with an average grade of D.

Quaidra Coles, director of policy advocacy for GGE, explained the impetus behind the focused research.

“We initiated this project to bolster our advocacy efforts for Local Law 083, which has been on the table for five years. The time for action is now, especially as school budgets and priorities shift post-pandemic,” she told amNewYork Metro.

More than 40% of the schools examined either did not have their dress codes published on their websites or used ambiguous language, making it challenging for students to understand what was permissible.

“How can students adhere to dress codes if they are not even aware of what those codes entail,” Coles added.

Per the New York City Public Schools website, students are free to wear what they want unless the attire is dangerous, interferes with teaching and learning or violates the DOE’s anti-discrimination policy.

Schools are also required to show justification for each dress requirement.

A significant highlight of GGE’s findings includes the impact of dress codes on mental health. In interviews, students expressed that restrictive dress codes adversely affected their self-esteem and school attendance.

For example, a young participant shared with Coles that when they felt unable to present their authentic selves through clothing, it deterred them from attending school, which ultimately affected their academic performance. This correlation emphasizes the importance of allowing students the freedom to express themselves, as it can significantly enhance their engagement and well-being.

The study also found that dress codes often reflect underlying biases. Among the schools evaluated, those with punitive measures for dress code violations disproportionately targeted Black girls and gender non-conforming youth, leading to higher rates of suspension or removal from classrooms.

“These policies are often enforced under the guise of mitigating distractions,” Coles said. “When in reality, they create an environment of exclusion.”

While the report acknowledges the difficulty of implementing uniforms across NYC’s diverse school system, it advocates for a cultural shift in how educators perceive and enforce dress codes.

“It’s essential for educators to understand the social dynamics influencing students’ clothing choices,” Coles said. “A collaborative approach that includes input from students and families can lead to healthier school environments.”

GGE’s leadership goals for the coming year include continuing to advocate for meaningful policy changes and fostering dialogue between students and educators.

“We need to ensure that young people feel empowered to express themselves, as this will positively impact their mental health and future decision-making,” Coles stated.