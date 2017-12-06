A handful of New York City companies landed near the top of a list of the best places to work in the country, according to rankings released Wednesday by Glassdoor.

The website, which lists jobs and lets employees post anonymous reviews, unveiled its 2018 Best Places to Work list and found New York was in the top five metropolitan areas, in terms of largest concentration of firms on the list.

The city had seven companies on the top 100 list, with financial company McKinsey & Company besting other businesses in the city. McKinsey & Company’s ranked 12th in the nation, according to Glassdoor.

Facebook, Bain & Company and Boston Consulting Group were the top three companies nationally, the list said.

Glassdoor compiled the list by measuring responses from employees on various workplace factors such as career opportunities, compensation, benefits, culture and values, senior management and work-life balance.The top large companies to work for in the city are:

McKinsey & Company (#12, nationally)

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital (#32, nationally)

Johnson & Johnson (#38, nationally)

Memorial Sloan Kettering (#45, nationally)

J. Crew (#75, nationally)

Deloitte (#77, nationally)

KPMG (#99, nationally)