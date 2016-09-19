GoPro unveils new drone, Karma, and new line of cameras

The two new cameras are named HERO5 Black and HERO5 Session.

You’ll soon be able to take photos from the air like even more of a pro.

GoPro unveiled new software and gadgets, including a new line of cameras and a drone, on Monday.

The two new cameras, named the HERO5 Black and HERO5 Session, will be equipped with software to upload photos and videos to GoPro Plus, the company’s cloud-based subscription service.

Through the service, users can edit and share their content on a phone or computer. The Black carries a suggested price tag of $399.99 while the Session is a less-expensive version at $299.

The cameras have a release date of Oct. 2.

But the big news of the day was the Karma, a drone that folds to fit into a backpack and is flown with a handheld gaming-style controller.

The Karma alone has a suggested retail price of $799.99, or can be offered together with the HERO5 Black for $1099.99 or with the HERO5 Session for $999.99. The Karma alone and bundled with the Black have a release date of Oct. 23, while the Session package is slated for early 2017.

“With these new products, we’re delivering on our promise to make it easy to capture and share engaging stories,” said GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman at a press event near Lake Tahoe, California. “HERO5’s ability to auto-upload photos and videos to a GoPro Plus account dramatically simplifies mobile, on-the-go editing, sharing and enjoyment. This is a game-changing experience that we will continue to build upon.”

Other new products include a Quick photo and video editing app and the Quik Key, a micro-USB device that transfers content from a GoPro to a computer.