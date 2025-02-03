In a powerful demonstration of support for reproductive rights, Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new legislation designed to strengthen New York’s position as a sanctuary for reproductive health care in America.

The bill, known as S.36A/A.2145A, allows healthcare providers who prescribe medication used for abortions to have the name of their practice appear on prescription labels rather than their own. This measure aims to protect the privacy of medical professionals in an era of increasing hostility toward reproductive healthcare, both from state governments and the federal level.

“Reproductive freedom will always be protected in the State of New York — and I’ll never back down from this fight,” Hochul said in a statement, noting the necessity of this legislation in light of the national climate surrounding reproductive rights. “At a time when fundamental rights are under attack across the country, we are doubling down on our commitment to safeguard access to reproductive health care and defend those on the frontlines of this battle.”

This bold move comes at a critical time. Since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June 2022, over half of the female population in the U.S. now live in states with significant restrictions on abortion access, as the Associated Press reported.

In stark contrast, New York has committed to providing a safe haven for individuals seeking reproductive care with support from various government leaders, including state Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.

“This bill is a direct response to the growing attacks on reproductive rights nationwide. While other states escalate efforts to criminalize abortion, New York stands firm. We will not allow anti-abortion extremists to intimidate providers or block access to care,” Stewart-Cousins said in a statement.

Hochul also addressed the alarming trend of escalating violence and hostility towards reproductive healthcare providers. She noted an instance where a physician in Indiana faced threats and discipline after providing care to a young girl, highlighting that “our doctors are vulnerable in the post-Roe America.”

The governor also made a bold promise to protect New York’s medical practitioners against legal actions stemming from their care for patients from restrictive states.

“I will never allow our doctors to be extradited for simply fulfilling their oath,” Hochul said.

The ongoing legal and social battles surrounding abortion upended the lives of countless individuals in conservative states. With Hochul’s new legislation, New York remains one of few states committed to reproductive rights, which includes robust support for funding and infrastructure aimed at improving access to all forms of reproductive healthcare.

In her 2025 State of the State address, the Governor highlighted plans to distribute $25 million across various reproductive health programs, reinforcing New York’s resolve to stand against regressive laws popping up in other parts of the country.

“These laws provide critical protections to our doctors and secure New York’s status as a sanctuary for women seeking access to reproductive care,” Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie said.

Besides the emotional and psychological dimensions of these issues, the economic aspect was also a focal point of the legislative effort. Many reproductive health providers, Heastie argued, have long contended with insufficient funding to adequately cover the costs of services provided. To address this imbalance, city leaders are working to establish a new $20 million funding stream aimed at ensuring these providers can sustain their essential operations without the looming threat of financial crises.

In addition to the key provisions within the new law that support individual privacy, Governor Hochul announced efforts to expand the existing telehealth shield law initiated in 2023. The aim is to allow medical professionals to conduct consultations with patients in states with restrictive laws without facing backlash themselves.

“We are so proud that the women’s rights movement was founded here in our state. We will continue to be that beacon of hope,” Hochul said.

In the aftermath of this seismic shift in abortion rights after the *Dobbs* decision, many states—including New York—are emboldening their stance on reproductive healthcare. The newly signed bill is an essential part of that commitment; it complements a series of protective legislative measures that place New York at the forefront of the battle for reproductive justice.

Legislators and advocates have openly lauded Hochul’s leadership.

“While the Trump administration and some hostile states wage a war on women and their bodies, New York State will remain a safe haven for those seeking or providing reproductive health care,” Manhattan Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal said.