Grab a slice while running during 11th annual NYC Pizza Run

Grab your running shoes and show up on an empty stomach — NYC Pizza Run is returning this month!

After a hiatus in 2020 due to the pandemic, the 11th annual NYC Pizza Run will take place on Sept. 19 in Fort Greene Park. Starting at 10:30 a.m., runners will complete a 5K run while stopping along the way to eat two slices of pizza along the route.

“After much consideration, we’ve determined that we’ll be able to safely bring back the NYC Pizza Run with a number of precautions in place,” says founder Jason Feirman. “As always, the event will be held completely outdoors. We’ll also be reducing capacity this year and requiring vaccinations.”

Pizza will be provided by Table 87, a family-owned and operated pizzeria with locations in Brooklyn Heights and Gowanus. Early bird tickets for the race are available for $45 and include an official NYC Pizza Run t-shirt, race bib, two slices of pizza to be consumed during the race, an NYC Pizza run tote bag, and a free drink at DSK Brooklyn after the race. A portion of proceeds from the race will go to support JDRF to support Type 1 diabetes research.

“The past 18 months have been hard on all of us,” says Feirman. “Many people have found respite in running. And others have certainly found comfort in pizza. I’m hopeful that despite the recent uptick in cases, that the worst is behind us and that we can celebrate the return of this great event.”

A full list of the event’s safety guidelines can be found here. For more information about the NYC Pizza Run, visit www. nycpizzarun.com.