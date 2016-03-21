Grand Central Parkway crash leaves 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt, NYPD says

Police said a man was killed and two others were injured in a one-car crash in Queens on March 21, 2016. Photo Credit: Getty / Spencer Platt

A man was killed and two others were seriously injured in a one-car crash in Queens late Sunday night.

Police said the 42-year-old driver was speeding westbound on Grand Central Parkway near 100th Street just before 11 p.m. when he lost control, crossed over the guardrail and slammed into the 100th Street concrete bridge support.

When first responders arrived on the scene, the driver and front passenger, a 46-year-old man, were found unconscious and unresponsive, police said. A 37-year-old female passenger in the back seat was injured but awake, according to authorities.

An EMS crew rushed the driver and front passenger to Elmhurst Hospital Center where the driver was pronounced dead, police said. The front passenger was last listed in critical condition, police said. The third victim was taken to New York — Presbyterian Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

So far, police have not identified the victims.