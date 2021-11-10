Group attacks man outside Chelsea restaurant, leaving him with cuts and fractured eye socket

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a group of suspects who attacked a man in front of a Chelsea restaurant in October.

According to police, at 4:10 a.m. on Oct. 30 a 37-year-old man was in front of Tao, located at 92 9th Avenue, when an unknown individual got into a verbal dispute, which escalated into a physical altercation between the victim and two suspects. As the fight continued, three more individuals began to assault the victim as well.

The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was taken by paramedics to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for a fractured orbital and multiple lacerations.

