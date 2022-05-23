Grow your personal queer book collection during Lower East Side Book Crawl in June

Ready to expand your personal library? A popular book crawl is coming back to the Lower East Side in June to help New Yorkers find new titles for their collections.

Last year, five book stores on the Lower East Side held the first LES Book Crawl. Led by Bluestockings Cooperative, a queer, trans and women-owned feminist bookstore that has been in the LES community for over 20 years, the crawl aims to celebrate the diversity and resilience of the neighborhood’s indie bookshops by offering discounts, free drinks and special giveaways.

With Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore at the helm, the LES Book Crawl will take place on June 11. As it coincides with Pride Month, shops will highlight books by and about the LBGTQ+ community, offering queer New Yorkers and book lovers alike a chance to participate in an all-ages activity.

The following bookshops will be participating in the crawl this year:

Bluestockings Cooperative Bookstore, 116 Suffolk St.

Book Club Bar, 197 E 3rd St.

Sweet Pickle Books, 47 Orchard St.

Yu & Me Books, 44 Mulberry St.

McNally Jackson, 52 Prince St.

Pillow-Cat Books, 328 E 9th St.

For more information about the LES Book Crawl, contact 917-409-0440, Katile@bluestockings.com, or via Instagram @bluestockingsnyc and Twitter @bluestockings.