Gun-wielding man goes on alleged carjacking spree in Brooklyn

A gun-wielding man went on an alleged carjacking spree in Crown Heights, hitting an elderly man and several parked cars before trying to run from cops on Saturday, police said.

Clinton Lawson, 30, allegedly threatened a 64-year-old man and 58-year-old woman with his gun before carjacking their Toyota Corolla just before 5:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway and Utica Avenue, police said. Lawson then allegedly drove about six blocks to Kingston Avenue where he slammed the stolen car into a 75-year-old man and a parked Mercedes-Benz.

When the 22-year-old owner of the luxury car got out to confront him near the intersection of St John’s Place, Lawson allegedly started shooting at him, but missed, police said.

The 75-year-old man was taken to Kings County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lawson then ran about two blocks where he allegedly forced a man and woman, both 27, out of their Nissan Xterra at gunpoint. Lawson allegedly tried to drive away but hit two parked vehicles, severely damaging the SUV and forcing him to run away on foot, police said.

Lawson allegedly ran to the back of a nearby house where a woman saw him and yelled for him to get out of her home. Police found Lawson in front of the home, with a .25 caliber hand gun, allegedly trying to blend in with a crowd that had gathered.

Lawson, from South Jamaica, Queens, was charged with several offenses, including robbery, assault and burglary. Lawson could not be reached for comment.