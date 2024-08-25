Harlem man shot and wounded in brazen daylight shooting

A man is recovering in hospital after he was shot in Harlem on Sunday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

The 29-year-old man was sitting outside of 152 7th Ave. at about 12:46 p.m. on Aug. 25, police sources said, when a gunman sped up from nearby 118th Street on a black scooter. The perpetrator then stopped at the 7th Avenue location and opened fire.

Cops said the gunman unloaded at least three shots as the victim tried to flee. That effort was unsuccessful, however, as the 29-year-old man wound up being struck in the right buttocks and grazed in the head.

The victim wound up collapsing outside of an apartment building at nearby 158 7th Ave. Meanwhile, law enforcement sources noted, the gunman sped away from the scene on the scooter eastbound along 118th Street.

Officers from the 28th Precinct responded to the area and cordoned off the street as EMS units rushed the victim to Harlem Hospital; he was listed in stable condition.

Three discarded shell casings were observed scattered across the sidewalk.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

The 28th Precinct has seen eight shootings year-to-date through Aug. 18, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s one more than the year-to-date total at the same time in 2023. Felony assaults are up 19.1% percent year-to-date in 2024, with 191 incidents reported, up from 160 as of last year.