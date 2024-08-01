Hudson River Park’s Blues BBQ Festival returns this August full of flavor and fun

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The annual Hudson River Park Blues BBQ Festival returns this August with a day full of great food and live music that will feed body and soul.

The festival takes place on Aug. 10 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Pier 76 (408 12th Ave.) and is being held in partnership with Hudson River Park Friends, the Jazz Foundation of America and Lagunitas.

“For over two decades, the Blues BBQ Festival has been a true summer staple that brings fans of blues music and lovers of barbecue together for a day filled with singing, dancing, family fun, and, of course, delicious food,” said Noreen Doyle, president and CEO of Hudson River Park Trust.

Since 1999, the longest free blues festival has brought New Yorkers together. This year, the lineup of talent includes Brooklyn-raised singer and songwriter Alexis P. Suter, accordionist Dwight Carrier, also known as Blackcat Zydeco, vocalist, keyboardist, and 2015 inductee into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Sheryl Youngblood, six-time Blues Music Award Winner, Joe Louis Walker and the Altered Five Blues Band will be closing the evening.

Guests can also expect performances on a second stage by The Phil Young Blues Experience, Tina Fabrique, Charlie Burnham, Beareather Reddy, and Gordon Lockwood.

As for food, visitors can expect to be delighted by traditional barbecue joints like Mighty Quinn’s, Blue Smoke and Dinosaur Bar-B-Que. Guests can also sample barbecue from around the world, including Kimchi Smoke’s Korean-style barbecue; Jase’s BBQ featuring flavors from Trinidad and Tobago; and Bark BBQ with Dominican-style Texas barbecue.

Additionally, the festival boasts of new additions like the Blues Dance Floor, a BBQ Marketplace, and Jalopy Theater.

For artisanal meats, foodies can head to Dickson’s Farmstand and for Cuban-inspired barbecue, Big Papa Smokem.

To finish with a sweet treat, guests are welcome to sample the natural Mexican ice cream and sweets from La Newyorkina, a Latin women-owned company.

Activities such as dance classes, live screen printing, cornhole and ring toss games and instrument petting zoo and more activities will be available as well.

“It’s one of the season’s signature events with everything blues lovers and barbecue aficionados could as for: great music, scrumptious food, fantastic company, and an unbeatable setting overlooking the Hudson River,” said Connie Fishman, executive director at Hudson River Park Friends.

For more information, visit hudsonriverpark.org.